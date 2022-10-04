Joburg Mayor Morero: DA's arrogance cost it the metro

Dada Morero, who becomes the fifth mayor in less than two years, said that it was the DA’s treatment of coalition partners that cost it the coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - New City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said that the arrogance of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and how it imposes itself on coalition partners cost it the Johannesburg metro.

Morero said that the new coalition would depend on how consultative the parties are, unlike in the previous coalition.

Morero was speaking on Monday following the ousting of the DA’s Mpho Phalatse.

The new Joburg mayor said that they had a “stable” governing coalition and he was confident that it would run its entire term of office.

But Morero, who becomes the fifth mayor in less than two years, said that it was the DA’s treatment of coalition partners that cost it the coalition.

"Understand the reasons why we broke away from the DA coalition is one of the issues, the arrogance of the DA and non-consultative manner in which the DA was running the coalition and imposing on the members of the coalition," Morero said.

But DA federal chairperson, Helen Zille, maintains that the council meeting that removed Phalatse was unlawful.

She also said the party won’t be bribed by coalition partners, like some other smaller parties.

The DA has praised Phalatse, saying she did well to hold the coalition together for as long as it did.