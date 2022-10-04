Eskom indefinitely escalates load shedding to stage 4

The power utility said this stage of load shedding will be maintained until further notice and will only issue a full statement on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Tuesday afternoon announced that load shedding will be escalated from stage 3 to stage 4 from 6pm after a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations tripped.

It said it would only issue a full statement on Wednesday afternoon.