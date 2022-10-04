DPE DG Tlhakudi claims Gordhan suspended him to hide shenanigans

Tlhakudi also said Gordhan was intent on destroying his career.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Enterprises director-general (DG) Kgathatso Tlhakudi on Tuesday said Minister Pravin Gordhan suspended him because he feared his wrongdoings would be exposed.

He dragged both Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Labour Court to have his suspension declared invalid.

Tlhakudi was suspended after a whistleblower raised a concern about his conduct regarding the appointment of a manager in the department.

But the suspended DG stated in court papers that he was first placed on special leave - which he said was illegally converted into a suspension.

He also accused Gordhan of delinquent behaviour, saying the charges against him were “concocted”.

Tlhakudi said this was to ensure his removal because he was seen as an “obstacle” to the programme to dispose of state-owned enterprises like South African Airways in a “fraudulent and corrupt manner”.

He said Gordhan and Ramaphosa were unlawfully refusing to allow him to return to work as his suspension period has expired.

Tlhakudi said this is unlawful and unconstitutional and breaches his contract of employment.

He sought a personal cost order against both Ramaphosa and Gordhan.