DBE finalises curriculum changes to introduce robotics, coding in public schools

Motshekga addressed members of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union at their national general council meeting in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Tuesday they have finalised curriculum changes to introduce robotics and coding at public schools.

She said incorporating robotics and coding at schools, formed part of efforts to prepare pupils to meaningfully participate in the economy.

Motshekga said reforming the country’s schools’ curriculum was an important part of ensuring that South Africa kept up with the changing demands of the local and global labour market.

She said her department was busy preparing educators ahead of introducing robotics and coding at schools.

Motshekga added that they were also working on a plan to introduce new subjects in grades 10 to 12 in a bid to strengthen the country’s curriculum.

“These will infuse cross-cutting themes such as entrepreneurship, digital literacy, climate change and citizenship into our curriculum.”

She said they were also conducting a national assessment to determine how to better prepare pupils at the early childhood development level for the changes in curriculum.