David Makhura to step down as Gauteng premier

Eyewitness News understands that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will be put forward by the African National Congress – as its desired replacement for Makhura.

JOHANNESBURG - The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Ntombi Mekgwe confirmed to Eyewitness News that she sent out a notice informing members of the provincial legislature of a sitting on Thursday to elect a new premier.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng had asked Makhura to vacate office following its provincial conference in June.

He had previously indicated that he’d be willing to walk away from the job to make way for new leaders.

Sources from the party have said they want a seamless process – which will see new MECs appointed as soon as possible.

With a looming da motion of no confidence against him, Makhura will cut his time as premier of Gauteng short this week

Eyewitness News understands ANC officials in the province are currently informing the provincial executive committee of this development

Makhura had long expressed a desire to step down at some point to make way for new leadership for it to become familiar to the electorate.

It’s understood he lost the fight to stay in office – at least until December.

On Thursday when Gauteng holds a special sitting – his successor in the party Lesufi will be up for election as premier.

Insiders say those close to Makhura should worry about their jobs.