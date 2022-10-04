DA to approach court to reinstate Phalatse as Joburg mayor

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will approach the Johannesburg High Court next Tuesday to challenge the removal of Mpho Phalatse as mayor.

It wants the court to declare Friday’s extraordinary meeting of the council as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

It also wants the court to set aside the decision to adopt a motion of no confidence in Phalatse.

It wants the court to reinstate Phalatse.

On Friday, the governing coalition was removed after members of it sided with the African National Congress (ANC) to get rid of her.