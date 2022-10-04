DA: GP Edu Dept won’t meet demand to place 700k grades 1 & 8 pupils for 2023

Gauteng MEC Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the success of the first messages that were sent out on Monday confirming learners’ placements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said that the Gauteng Department of Education would not meet the demand to place over 700,000 pupils who applied for grade 1 and 8 placements in schools for next year.

Gauteng MEC Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the success of the first messages that were sent out on Monday confirming learners’ placements.

However, thousands more are expected to be sent up until 30 November.

ALSO READ:

At the same time, the Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management on Tuesday said it was struggling to keep up with the department's plan of building new schools and maintaining the existing schools.

The lagging came from failing contractors, which delayed the construction of over seven schools with many more still needing reparations to be ready for the next academic year.

The DA's Khume Ramulifho said: “Many schools will adopt a rotational learning system to ensure that teaching continues without further disruptions. It is unacceptable that seven schools are still incomplete and will not be completed. Delays in the completion of infrastructure projects will result in running over budget.”