CT authorities hunting suspect linked to murder of law enforcement officer

Twenty-three-year-old Alessandro Heynes was shot and robbed of his cellphone in Elsies River last week.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities want to see a second suspect behind bars in connection with the murder of a Cape Town law enforcement official.

Twenty-three-year-old Alessandro Heynes was shot and robbed of his cellphone in Elsies River last week.

Heynes, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was giving someone a lift home after a friend's matric ball.

The officer was wounded in the head and died in hospital.

According to the City of Cape Town, two suspects were involved in the attack. One of them has been arrested while the second gunman is still at large.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Whoever committed this hideous crime does not deserve to walk in our streets. The second suspect should know that there's no hiding place and that we'll ensure that there's no stone unturned so that can all end up behind bars. These criminals have signed their freedom away," the MEC said.