Court set to rule on bail of 11 accused in Abongile Mafalala murder case

Abongile Mafalala, died after he was attacked by an angry group of residents in the Cape Town community of Parkwood at the end of May.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the bail application of eleven accused in the killing of a Cape Town e-hailing driver is expected in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Abongile Mafalala died after he was attacked by an angry group of residents in the Cape Town community of Parkwood at the end of May.

They turned on Mafala, accusing him of being behind alleged abductions, with the SAPS at the time saying that police had observed false accounts of abductions.

The prosecution is on Tuesday expected to wrap up its case, with the State and defence set to present replying affidavits and arguments.

During the last court appearance, State advocate Kepler Uys presented the accused’s criminal profiles, which highlighted that some have committed offences previously.

The State said it was not in the interest of justice to grant them bail due to the inhumane nature of Abongile Mafalala’s killing.

One of the accused has turned State witness and the case against another accused, a 15-year-old boy, is being heard separately.