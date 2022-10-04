CoCT wants to incentivise residents for cutting electricity consumption

But the request to locals won't go without some compensation; Cape Town city officials want to transform residents and businesses into so-called 'Power Heroes'.

CAPE TOWN - In a project like the one in the United Kingdom, the City of Cape Town now wants residents to cut their electricity usage amid Eskom's rolling power cuts.

The metro will now issue a tender for third parties to incentivise households and commercial entities to reduce electricity consumption by 60 megawatts on the local grid.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We’ve published these relevant tender documents. The project will see some residents, communities and businesses getting to allow them to switch off their most heavily energy consuming appliances remotely.”

It's all part of the mayor's promise to make Cape Town load shedding free: “The residents who agree to do this will be compensated. The first phase of the project will test out the concept through targeting 60 megawatts of load.”

If this new project works, Cape Town may be able to avoid further stages of power cuts.