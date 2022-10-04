Boy (16) due in Mossel Bay court for murder of another teen

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a teenager in Mossel Bay.

The victim was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with stab wounds.

He later died.

"Investigation led to the arrest of the suspect. He remains in police custody and is expected to make his first court appearance in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The suspect is facing a charge of murder," said police spokesperson, Chris Spies.