'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever': Who is the new Black Panther?

Marvel recently released a second trailer for 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' and there are a lot of rumours and theories on who is under the Black Panther suit, while showing off MCU newcomers Namor and Iron-heart.

JOHANNESBURG - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 smash hit Black Panther and the latest trailer for the Marvel Studios film has been released.

The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler, who also co-wrote the film with Joe Robert Cole. Some of the stars that will return include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett and Martin Freeman amongst others.

We also see newcomers like Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta in the sequel.

In honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther and king of Wakanda, T'Challa, it was announced that his role was not going to be re-cast.

The first trailer for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, which was released on 23 July 2022, showed the Wakanda nation mourning King T'Challa, with his family seen walking in what appears to be a funeral procession. T'Challa's sister, Shuri, is holding the Black Panther helmet.

A pregnant woman is also shown, appearing to give birth underwater, theorised to be Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who will be played by Tenoch Huerta. In the trailer, he is seen in different scenes, including the one where M'Baku (Winston Duke) leaps at him from a boat. At the last minute, we see someone in a Black Panther suit unleashing their claws. Some fans have speculated that it could be Shuri, but Marvel has not let the person's identity slip.

The second trailer for the film focused more on the plot of the movie, as the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their home in the wake of T'Challa's death.

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

He first captivated the audience when he made his first Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as T'Challa, the son of T'Chaka. In 2018, he came back as the king and protector of the fictional nation, Wakanda. He died on 28 August, 2020 from colon cancer.