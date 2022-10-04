CT anti-gang unit deployed after spike in violence in Vrygrond

Officers wounded a suspect during a shoot out on Monday after they spotted the suspicious looking man attempting to flee in the direction of a taxi rank when he became aware of the patrol vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Western Cape police's anti-gang unit have been deployed to the Muizenberg area following an apparent spike in violence in Vrygrond.

Officers wounded a suspect during a shoot-out on Monday after they spotted the suspicious-looking man attempting to flee in the direction of a taxi rank when he became aware of the patrol vehicles.

Cape police's Joseph Swartbooi: "The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment under police guard. Muizenberg police are investigating cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition."

Monday's shooting was the sixth gun attack in the vicinity of Vrygrond since Friday.

Police said that at least three known gang members had been killed, while at least two of the shootings could be related to taxi conflict.