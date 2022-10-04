AmaZulu join Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns for Carling Black Label Cup showdown

AmaZulu edged out Swallows FC by around 32,000 votes to join the Big 3 – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns - as the participants for the event that will be held on 12 November at the FNB Stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - The final four teams that will compete for this year’s Carling Black Label Cup have been revealed after the voting closed on Monday.

All 16 DStv Premiership teams were eligible for entry, however, with the power in the hands of football lovers, it was always likely that the top four would feature the country’s most popular teams. Over 1,5 million votes were cast – half of which were for either Amakhosi or the Buccaneers.

The first semifinal will be between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu, kicking off at 09h30, and will be followed by Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates at 12h00.

Match day tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Computicket. One ticket will grant fans access to a full day of matches and are available in three categories: Level 5 which sells for R80, Level 1 - R140, and Level 2 for R200.

Final vote tally:

Kaizer Chiefs - 490,376 votes

Orlando Pirates - 354,472

Mamelodi Sundowns - 171,717

AmaZulu – 144,829