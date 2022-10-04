ActionSA accuses DA of protecting Western Cape interests

Political minnows ActionSA says its senate will meet this week to plot its future, after the coalition it was part of in the City of Johannesburg was ousted last week.

But for now, it says it needs a break from the Democratic Alliance (DA), after being accused of triggering the collapse of the multi-party government.

Instead, it says the DA has been managing the coalition in bad faith and did not deliver the deputy mayor position to the party, as per their deal.

Moving to set the record straight, ActionSA says it did all it could to keep Mpho Phalatse in the mayoral seat.

But Joburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said that even her hands were tied to give the deputy mayor position to ActionSA.

"The executive mayor could not move without the approval of national leadership," Ngobeni said.

ActionSA’s Gauteng provincial chairperson, a former DA member of many years, Bongani Baloyi, has accused the DA of only protecting its interests in the Western Cape.

"Had this municipality been in the Western Cape, they would have tried everything possible to ensure there’s stability here. So had this been Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in Johannesburg under the circumstances, I’m telling you they would have given the IFP that position to stabilise," Baloyi said.

ActionSA says it will be reviewing all its coalition agreements following last week’s developments in the City of Johannesburg and is expecting Ekurhuleni's governing coalition, to be ousted soon.

