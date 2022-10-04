Acsa: CTIA to get jet fuel supply on Tuesday night

A shortage of jet fuel saw concerns that flights would be grounded.

JOHANNESBURG - The fuel situation at Cape Town International Airport looks set to get back on track on Tuesday evening, with only one airline affected so far.

However, Acsa's regional general manager, Mark Maclean, said the much-needed jet fuel will be delivered.

"And then there is a settling time of the jet in holding tanks before it can be delivered, so the jet fuel will be delivered to the airport tonight."

He said airlines have needed to organise a way to get jet fuel with one airline affected.

"And one of the airlines that was affected yesterday, unfortunately, was United Airlines. The other airlines have not been affected in terms of they are still all operating but some international airlines, unfortunately, have had to fly via other destinations."