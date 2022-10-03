WC Transport Dept to focus on bolstering safer behaviour on roads

This heightened road safety awareness campaign was announced as part of Transport Month, which is being observed during the month of October.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says it is focusing on bolstering safe and responsible road user behaviour with a particular focus on pedestrian safety.

Government first introduced transport month in 2005, as part of efforts to raise awareness about the important role transport plays in the economy.

It was also introduced as a way to invite participation from civic society and business, in providing a safe, more affordable, accessible and reliable transport system for the country.

Western Cape MEC of Mobility Daylin Mitchell officially launched Transport Month by joining officers on the R27 road on the West Coast on Sunday.

"I will throughout the month, criss-cross the province to increase awareness and to promote safety of drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users, as we looked into improving mobility in the Western Cape so that people and goods can get to places, pushing our priorities of jobs, safety and wellbeing. The stats on pedestrian

killings are staggering and we need to rethink mobility overall."

Mitchell stresses the importance of these interventions to help make road use safer...

"It cannot be business as usual during this month, we have to work around the clock, provide structured traffic law enforcement and road safety interventions to influence all road users positively, with a view to demonstrating improved behaviour while using our road network to commute within and beyond the Western Cape."