WC Community Safety MEC appeals for help following fatal shooting of officer

Twenty-three-year-old Alessandro Heynes was shot and robbed of his cell phone in Elsies River late in September.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagan Allen on Monday urged members of the community to come forward if they have information regarding a deadly shooting involving a city law enforcement officer.

Twenty-three-year-old Alessandro Heynes was shot and robbed of his cell phone in Elsies River late in September.

Heynes, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was giving someone a lift home after a friend's matric ball.

The officer was wounded in the head and died in hospital.

According to the City of Cape Town, two suspects were involved in the attack; one of them was arrested while the second gunman was still at large.

Allen has shared his condolences with the deceased's family and colleagues.

“I’d like to urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement agencies involved so that the second suspect can also be arrested. Whoever committed this heinous crime does not deserve to walk in our streets.”