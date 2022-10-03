WC Community Safety Committee wants SAPS plan on solving child murders

This follows the murder of four children in the province last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s Community Safety Standing Committee said it would be seeking answers from police on how they plan to solve child murders.

This follows the murder of four children in the province last week.

Provincial government officials have stressed that the under-resourcing of police can be directly linked to the community-ridden crime.

The provincial Parliament’s Standing Committee on Community Safety said that the number of detectives in the Western Cape had decreased by just over 200 over the past five financial years.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape spokesperson on Community Safety, Gillion Bosman, said that there was an already high caseload for detectives.

"In the face of incapacity crime fighting, we need to make use of innovative solutions to protect our children," Bosman said.

Bosman said the police must strengthen its investigative capacity to ensure the criminal justice system could work more effectively.