Tembisa residents warn of protests over municipality's slow response to demands

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Tembisa have cautioned that more protests could break out due to the municipality’s slow response to their demands.

The township on the East Rand was gripped by deadly protests about two months ago.

The demonstrations, which later turned into violent looting, were sparked by an increase in water and electricity tariffs.

A resident of Tembisa, Rebecca Kubheka, said that they were still receiving high invoices despite Mayor Tania Campbell's promises that relief would be provided for indigent residents.

"I think we are likely to see another shutdown because we have not seen any improvement," Kubheka said.

Xolani Mnisi from the Tembisa community forum said they hadn’t seen any major change since the mayor’s visit two months ago.

"There is still interim billing which we feel is unfair. The is still high billing which we still say that it's wrong," Mnisi said.

City of Ekurhuleni MMC for Finance Fanyana Nkosi has appealed for patience, saying that the 90 days that the municipality and residents agreed on to address their issues had not yet lapsed.