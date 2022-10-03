Sex worker advocacy group wants nothing less than full decriminalisation

This follows a recent announcement by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery that the government would be developing a bill to decriminalise the industry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) said it wanted nothing less than full decriminalisation of sex work.

This follows a recent announcement by Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery that the government would be developing a bill to decriminalise the industry.

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said the bill would be ready by 2024.

Sweat said while it supported the move to decriminalise sex work, it rejected the idea of legalisation.

The former allowed for self-regulation while the latter meant separate regulation under the new legislation.

Constance Mathe, a sex worker, said she was in favour of decriminalisation even though it was unlikely to remove all the stigma and discrimination.

“We believe that it will reduce the stigma and discrimination and also reduce HIV/Aids. Sex workers will [also] be protected by the laws recognised in the labour laws and also building a good relationship with the police.”

Meanwhile, Sonke Gender Justice said the bill was not public yet. The organisation's Jayne Arnot said they were hoping for full decriminalisation.

“You can decriminalise the sex worker, but you could still criminalise the client. That is our concern. If you do not fully decriminalise, you are still setting sex workers up to be vulnerable.”