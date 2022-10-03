Savings & side hustles: How to survive these tough economic times

A roundtable discussion on how listeners can champion their finances in a tough economic period.

JOHANNESBURG - Financial journalist and author Maya Fisher-French shared her tips with listeners to help them champion their finances in a tough economic period during a panel discussion on Inside Eyewitness News.

“Once you look at your three-month bank statements and analyse where all your money went, I think that is what we need to do, to look at where the overspending is happening and be able to write down everything you spend money on and assess what was a luxury and what was spent on necessity,” Fisher-French said.

There are some factors that have contributed to South Africans finding it hard to survive financially, due to rising inflation, the interest rate climbing by 75 basis points recently and record high fuel prices and food prices.

But Fisher-French told the panel that the interest rates are actually performing normally.

“It’s only worth reminding listeners that we are kind of close to where we were with interest rates since COVID -19 because they were cut during the pandemic to give households some cash flow. And there we should not be shocked at the current interest rates but the food inflation and fuel inflation.”

While economic justice manager from Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC), Elroy E. Paulus, stressed that South Africans needed to be encouraged to save, starting with their children, as South Africa had one of the lowest saving rates in the world.

“We can have a culture of saving and sacrifice comparing, what is a need to what is a want. And if a child wants a pair of expansive sneakers, then they should incentivise your child – like if they spend half of the pocket money you will match it.”

Along with cutting back, managing finances differently and consistently looking at bank statements, there has been quite a good increase where most people have taken up side hustles to supplement their salaries. Fisher-French said that while this was a great solution, one needed to also have a plan for the money gained from the side hustle, like setting up a target.

“Side hustles gains are powerful if you are going to use the money for a purpose, like debt, school funds, emergency funds and so forth,” Fisher-French said.

Listen to the full conversation below.