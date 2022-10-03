SA Govt on International Civil Aviation Counci re-election: A big win for Africa

The 41st Icao assembly is under way in Montreal, Canada and runs until Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Government on Monday said South Africa’s re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) governing council was a big win for the country and the continent.

The 41st Icao assembly is underway in Montreal, Canada and runs until Friday.

All 193 member states of the council convene once every three years to elect member states to be represented on the body.

It also served as a platform to review the organisation’s work in the technical, administrative, economic and legal field.