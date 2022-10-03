SA Govt on International Civil Aviation Counci re-election: A big win for Africa
The 41st Icao assembly is under way in Montreal, Canada and runs until Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Government on Monday said South Africa’s re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) governing council was a big win for the country and the continent.
All 193 member states of the council convene once every three years to elect member states to be represented on the body.
It also served as a platform to review the organisation’s work in the technical, administrative, economic and legal field.
We would also like to congratulate the following States for their election to the Council under Part 2:ICAO (@icao) October 1, 2022
Argentina
Austria
Egypt
Iceland
India
Mexico
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Spain
Venezuela #ICAOA41
South African Civil Aviation Authority CEO Poppy Khoza was appointed as the first female president of the elective International Civil Aviation Organisation assembly.
Representing the country, Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said: “It’s a vote of confidence, not only to Poppy [Khoza] as a professional, not only to South Africa or Africa but to women of the world who are in the aviation sector.”
Chikunga stressed South Africa would continue contributing to advancement in the aviation sector in Africa, as well as globally.
“We will continue to make our mark and make our contribution and we send to Icao technically clued up people who make contributions,” she added.