Re-trail into Nathaniel Julies' murder expected to get under way in court

Julies, who 16-year-old at the time, was gunned down just outside his home in 2020 after he’d been to the shop for his favourite biscuits.

JOHANNESBURG - The re-trial into the murder of Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, will begin on Monday morning in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

He had Down Syndrome.

Three police officers are being tried for the murder.

The Julies family will have to sit through the evidence for a second time.

The trial was near its end when presiding Judge Ramarumo Monama died.

Now it's back to square one.

The State will inform the court of its readiness to proceed and if all is set, the first witness will be called.

Police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Voster Netshiongolo and Caylene Whiteboy are facing charges of premeditated murder, possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.