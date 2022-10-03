Ramaphosa: Issue of gender equality will be upheld at ANC elective conference

He said that gender parity could not be undermined in the party, insisting that the upcoming elective conference would sift and affirm this position.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the issue of gender equality would be upheld at its 55th national conference, this in spite of only one woman topping provincial executive committee pronouncements on leadership preferences.

He said that gender parity could not be undermined in the party, insisting that the upcoming elective conference would sift and affirm this position.

Ramaphosa’s own branch nominated Nomvula Mokonyane as its preferred candidate for deputy secretary-general.

She also received nods from Gauteng and the KwaZulu-Natal PECs.

The women’s league is attempting to occupy the entire secretariat, with some pushing for Dr Gwen Ramokgopa to be elected as secretary-general.

When it comes to nominating leaders to occupy the ANC’s top 6 at its December conference, Ramaphosa’s own branch followed the example set out by provinces like Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said that the ANC’s commitment to gender parity would express itself strongly at Nasrec.

"The principle of gender equality cannot be undermined and I want to say to you, it will be confirmed at the conference," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also weighed in on the electoral committee, warning PECs against making pronouncements ahead of branches.

Labelling these as missteps, he said that the ANC’s democratic culture would prevail.

"The culture of the ANC to be democratic in what it does is not going to be diluted, it is going to be reconfirmed, even with some of these missteps," he said.

The ANC is set to hold its 55th elective conference from 16 to 20 December.