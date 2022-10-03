Ramaphosa hails PES impact, says it's still needed to complement jobs recovery

The president said that although the pandemic had abated, the unemployment it triggered had not.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidential Employment Stimulus has reached a milestone of one million participants.

This has been revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter.

The programme was launched two years ago in an effort to create jobs and support livelihoods to encourage economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A million work and livelihood opportunities, and counting

Ramaphosa said that nearly 600,000 young people have been placed as school assistants in over 22,000 schools across the country.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said that the Presidential Employment Stimulus was still very much needed to complement the recovery of the job market.

The task now, he said, was to expand and deepen the impact of the initiative which had offered work experience to hundreds of thousands of people.

Ramaphosa said that with the lack of work experience being a major barrier to finding work for many, the programmes under this initiative were providing high-quality work experiences.

The president wants employers to see the Presidential Youth Stimulus as a place to find young talent.

He said that only then would the full potential of the initiative be realised.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has also supported over 140,000 subsistence farmers who had received vouchers to help them resume and expand production following disruptions caused by the pandemic.