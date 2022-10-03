Prasa CEO says power cuts having minimal impact on Gauteng trains

The assurance comes amid rolling blackouts, with the passenger rail agency hit by massive vandalism during the COVID-19-related lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran said that power cuts have had a minimal impact on train operations in Gauteng.

Emeran joined Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the launch of October Transport Month in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The campaign launch is aimed at putting rail at centre stage.

Emeran said that Prasa had contingency measures in place to ensure power cuts did not cause disruptions to the Mamelodi and Pretoria lines.