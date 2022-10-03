Petrol prices set to decrease for third month in a row

Ninety-five octane goes down by R1.02 at midnight on Wednesday and 89 cents a litre for 93.

JOHANNESBURG - More good news for motorists as petrol prices are set to decrease for the third month in a row.

Ninety-five octane will decrease by R1.02 while 93 octane will be 93 cents cheaper at midnight on Wednesday.

But diesel increases by 10 and 15 cents for the different grades.

This while illuminating paraffin will go down by 82 cents.

Mineral Resources and Energy Spokesperson Robert Maake said: “The main reasons for these adjustments are because of the lower oil prices - which led to lower prices of all petroleum products.”