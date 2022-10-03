Persistent breaks downs forcing continuation of stage 3 power cuts - Eskom

The utility said that the electricity generation capacity remained constrained.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that persistent high levels of breakdowns were forcing the continuation of stage 3 power cuts.

The delay in bringing back online two generating units at the Kendal power station and one generating unit at the Tutuka power station had added to the capacity constraint.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Manthshantsha: "Following the shut down of Camden power station due to the demineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days while one will remain on planned maintenance. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service."