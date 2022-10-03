New Joburg Mayor Morero confident coalition parties won’t turn backs on ANC

Morero took the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence vote in council last week.

CAPE TOWN - New Joburg Mayor Dada Morero on Monday said that he was confident that coalition parties in the metro would not turn their backs on the African National Congress (ANC).

Morero took the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through an ANC sponsored motion of no confidence vote in council last week.

There's been a blame game about what exactly led to Phalatse's removal, with the DA saying the parties reneged on a coalition agreement.

Morero said he was certain that the ANC in the metro would not suffer the same fate: “It is important that when you enter an environment where you’ve got multiple parties governing a municipality, to ensure that there is consultation all the time.”

WATCH: ANC's Dada Morero is the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg

‘WE WILL SEE A STABLE COALITION’

Morero claimed they have a “stable” governing coalition that would run its entire term of office.

“Definitely we will see a stable coalition that I think it will run through the course of the remaining term of office - which I don’t think we will have challenges because we are always reliant on how inclusive and consultative you are as the leader of the coalition,” he said.

Meanwhile, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille said the party would not be extorted by coalition partners.

“The DA is not going to be in coalitions that function like this. The DA is well-known to run clean and proper government and we don’t do bribery and we don’t do extortion. If some of our coalition members feel that that is the way to go, we are not in that game,” Zille said.