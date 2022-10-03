New Joburg Mayor Morero ‘confident’ coalition parties won’t turn backs on ANC

Morero took the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence vote in council last week.

JOHANNESBURG - New Joburg Mayor Dada Morero on Monday said that he was confident that coalition parties in the metro would not turn their backs on the African National Congress (ANC).

Morero took the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse, who was removed through an ANC sponsored motion of no confidence vote in council last week.

There's been a blame game about what exactly led to Phalatse's removal, with the DA saying the parties reneged on a coalition agreement.

Morero said he was certain that the ANC in the metro would not suffer the same fate: “It is important that when you enter an environment where you’ve got multiple parties governing a municipality, to ensure that there is consultation all the time.”

WATCH: ANC's Dada Morero is the new executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg