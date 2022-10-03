NDIVHUWO MABAYA: Eskom's crisis isn't being used as the opportunity it could be

OPINION

"What if one day this electricity going on and off with this daily loadshedding and never returns," a colleague asked me. It got me wondering if South Africans appreciate the little electricity they have, and understand why there is a need for loadshedding. I have listened to Eskom’s explanation on why we have loadshedding; I think the poor chief executive has run out of explanations. He must just be allowed to say nothing and focus on what we are paying him to do. The president is also unable to explain anymore.

l believe he should not have returned from the United Kingdom and United Nations General Assembly engagements; he must not do that again. The president has a deputy and a Cabinet. Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan stopped explaining a long time ago.

It is a pity that no one is able to say, “Fellow South Africans, at this stage Eskom can only give you 50% of your energy need. Source the balance for yourself and here are some financial incentives.”

Will it make a difference? Oh yes, it will. Firstly, business will be able to plan better and also adjust our prices accordingly, but most importantly, all South Africans will schedule their day and activities properly around the blackout schedule. And above all, it would be the new normal we will get used to.

I am no energy expert, and l do not claim to be one. But l believe in the common saying, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” I want to venture some proposals to mitigate the current challenges that Eskom is facing. I think these proposals are practical and will also help us to retrain thousands of our unemployed youth and also create a new generation of small business in manufacturing, installation and maintenance in the solar, wind and rechargable space.

My first proposal is that the State must reward financially those who can afford to install solar, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), solar bulbs, and other rechargables by giving them a 24-month municipal rates and taxes payment holiday as long as they can prove that they are providing 50% of their energy needs.

My second proposal is for the president to make available R5 billion from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Sector Education and Training Authority and other skills development funds to train about 10,000 unemployed graduates to manufacture, install and maintain solar, wind and rechargables energy sources at all schools, hospitals, clinics, road intersections, government offices, crèches and community centres. The Defence Force, Department of Public Works and other capable private and government owned companies can lead the logistics of this project.

I submit that these two projects immediately initiated will assist citizens to take control of their energy generation, instead of them praying and begging Eskom. It will limit the frustration and create excitement. By gazetting that, all materials and products used must be 100% locally produced the State and will also grow the renewable energy sector and create many sustainable jobs.

Imagine the multiplier effect that this will have on our economy, as well as the hope and job satisfaction it will give to many of our young people.

Ndivhuwo Mabaya is the executive chairperson of Tshinakie Group, a retired diplomat and communications strategist. Follow them on Twitter on @TshinakahoV.