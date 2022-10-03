Nathaniel Julies murder: Retrial off to slow start as State lines up witnesses

The trial is being heard for a second time before a new judge after judge Ramarumo Monama died earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The retrial of those accused of killing Nathaniel Julies took off to a slow start in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday as the State lined up its first witnesses.

The trial is being heard for a second time before a new judge after judge Ramarumo Monama died earlier this year.

Three police officers are standing trial for the 2020 murder of the 16-year-old in Eldorado Park.

Julies, who had Down Syndrome, was shot while walking from his local spaza shop where he had just bought biscuits.

The court had already heard from 23 witnesses when Monama died.

ALSO READ:

On Monday, the State lined up six witnesses who spent a brief time on the stand, verifying the transcripts of evidence given and providing clarity on points asked by the State.

Previously, the State and the defence met to discuss possible admissions.

This may result in fewer witnesses returning to the stand.

Both parties have agreed that the witnesses who appeared on Monday would be cross-examined on Tuesday after judge Cassim Moosa had time to familiarise himself with their transcripts.