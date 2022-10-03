Mbalula hails Prasa's work to successfully recover some train services The embattled state-owned company remains hard hit by vandalism to key infrastructure, disrupting operations in parts of the country. PRASA

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

October Transport month JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has hailed rail agency Prasa’s work to recover some train services and corridors successfully. The embattled state-owned company remains hard hit by vandalism to key infrastructure, disrupting operations in parts of the country. The Pretoria line is among those affected. Mbalula launched the October Transport Month campaign on Monday morning, where he showcased the revitalisation of some rail lines. October Transport Month enables us to take stock of our progress, evaluate the challenges. It equally presents us with an opportunity to refine our implementation plans towards the realization of the targets we have committed to in our Performance Agreement with the President. pic.twitter.com/y5qBCJBb8m FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 3, 2022

Train services in parts of Gauteng are up and running again after services took a knock last year.

Prasa blamed vandalism for the impact on operations, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated.

The ailing state entity launched the rail corridor recovery programme last year April, in a bid to revitalise and fix up key railway lines.

This includes the Pretoria and Pienaarspoort line, which has already undergone major reconstruction with the introduction of signalling technology and aluminium wires to counter copper theft.

"We must deliver, this is the work that we have been sent to do deliver to our people and to deliver on time," said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The Pretoria and Kaalfontein line and the Naledi to Johannesburg line are also among those set to undergo reconstruction.