Mabula assures frustrated GP train commuters of more efficient services Mbalula launched the October Transport Month Campaign on Monday morning where he showcased the revitalisation of some rail lines. Metrorail

PRASA

Fikile Mbalula

Transport Department JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday assured frustrated train commuters of more efficient services in parts of Gauteng. Mbalula launched the October Transport Month Campaign on Monday morning where he showcased the revitalisation of some rail lines. Lines in Pretoria and Johannesburg were disrupted last year after key infrastructure was vandalised. This morning we witnessed the recovery of yet another commuter rail corridor between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria. This is in line with our commitment to return to service this year 10 priority corridors

#OTM2022



pic.twitter.com/F5BjneiQF7 FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) October 3, 2022

This morning we witnessed the recovery of yet another commuter rail corridor between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria. This is in line with our commitment to return to service this year 10 priority corridors

#OTM2022 @MbalulaFikile @lwaphesheya_k @Dotransport @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/g7sgvyPisN PRASA Group (@PRASA_Group) October 3, 2022

The Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) revitalisation drive has seen the recovery of the Pretoria and Pienaarspoort line, as well as the Pretoria and Kaalfontein line.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Mbalula lauded the strides made by the embattled state entity.

“We know our people have been very much patient; others can’t afford taxi fares… but they believed the president and all of us here when we said the trains would come back,” Mbalula said.