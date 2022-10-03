KZN flood victims to be relocated to safe & dignified housing - Dube-Ncube

Some KwaZulu-Natal residents who lost their homes are still living in temporary housing shelters as they await for a more permanent solution to be presented by the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said those affected by this the floods earlier this year would be relocated to safe and dignified permanent housing units.

Dube-Ncube has given a progress report five months after the floods destroyed hundreds of homes.

She said that contractors had been deployed and were in the process of building residential units for the flood victims.

Some KwaZulu-Natal residents who lost their homes are still living in temporary housing shelters as they await for a more permanent solution to be presented by the provincial government.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Dube-Ncube said that the government was currently building structures that would serve as permanent homes.

She said that due to the shortage of land, the government would not build stand-alone houses but would instead resort to double and triple-storey units.

"The criteria that we're looking for in accommodating in our people is that it has to be a safe place, it has to have electricity, it must have laundry facilities and it must also have cooking areas and it must have at least all the facilities that are needed for the people to be able to reside with dignity."

She said that her wish was to see the flood victims being relocated before the festive season as the temporary shelters were not built to house people for long periods of time.