Judge recalls desire to leave judiciary after Mogoeng's toungue-lashing

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Piet Koen said he was "gutted" – and even considered leaving the judiciary - after his interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last April when then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng accused him of having been "rude and discourteous" at a 2016 meeting.

In April 2021, Koen appeared before the JSC to interview for a vacancy on the bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

At the end of the interview, Mogoeng laid into Koen over the way he had allegedly spoken to him at a meeting to discuss cost-cutting measures in the judiciary, saying it had left him questioning how Koen had been appointed a judge.

Koen’s interview last year was unsuccessful, but he was back before the JSC on Monday to interview for another position at the SCA.

Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments last April sparked widespread controversy, with the legal fraternity rallying around Koen - who’s known for his mild-mannered demeanour.

Questions have since been raised as to whether the former Chief Justice may have had the wrong person.

Asked about the incident, Koen said it left him saddened and that when he walked out, he was gutted and even considered leaving the bench.

“There was a bit of a hiccup with the incident that occurred, and it made me consider all kinds of options, possibly leaving the judiciary altogether and employing my skills to the extent that I have them elsewhere.”

Ahead of these interviews, Koen provided the JSC with the transcript of the meeting in question and an audio recording which he says shows that he never raised his voice. But he says he wants to move on from it.

“As I say it happened, I was gutted by what was said. If litigants or people in the legal profession google my name they come up with that interview and the lashing I received. That is going to be a historical fact that's going to remain with me for the rest of my life. But we must move on.”