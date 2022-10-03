JSC begins interviews to fill 5 SCA, KZN Judge President vacancies

The South African legal fraternity’s attention will be on the Judicial Service Commission this week, as it convenes to interview more than 42 candidates for 20 vacancies on the bench.

The interviews are scheduled to kick off on Monday afternoon and to run until next Monday.

The commission will be looking to fill a range of posts in the country’s various superior courts, including that of KwaZulu-Natal Judge President.

But it will get the ball rolling on Monday, with interviews for spots at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Eleven candidates are vying for five vacancies on the SCA bench.

Six are scheduled to take the hot seat on Monday, including KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Piet Koen, who is currently presiding over former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, and North West High Court Judge Anna Kgoele.

They’re up against Eastern Cape High Court Judges Glenn Goosen and Mandela Makaula; and Gauteng High Court Judges Pieter Meyer and Daisy Molefe, whose interviews are also scheduled on Monday.

Another five candidates will face the commission on Tuesday.