Joburg Water announces 11-day water supply interruptions in and around Sandton

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water on Monday announced water supply interruptions in Sandton and surrounding areas for the next 11 days.

The water utility said it is cleaning two reservoirs in Illovo and this will result in low to no water pressure in some areas.

All streets in the following areas will be affected:

Benmore Gardens



Inanda



New Brighton



Hurlingham



Morningside



Sandown



Atholl Gardens



Parkmore



Sandhurst



Sandton City will also be affected.



Meanwhile, customers in the Bryanston area have been urged to conserve water after another burst occurred, isolating one of the water reservoirs on Monday morning.

Joburg water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said: “The welding team is already on site to attend to the burst. The isolation of the mentioned infrastructure impacts on Fourways and surrounding areas and there is no estimated time of completion at the moment.”