Joburg mom concerned over school's refusal to act over bullying of her son

In a video widely shared on social media, the 15-year-old grade 11 boy can be seen pinned on a bed by another pupil, who then spits on his face. The incident happened on a school trip to the US.

JOHANNESBURG - A teenager from a Joburg school has been left with little recourse after being assaulted on a US school trip by a fellow pupil.

The victim's mother has told Eyewitness News that she found out about the attack from a teacher a few days after it happened.

The boy's mother said she's concerned that the school is refusing to lay a criminal complaint because the attack did not happen here at home.

"I was shocked to see the horrible video where my son was badly beaten, spat on. The teachers are avoiding opening a case. They will be no case to be opened here in South Africa because South African police won't have jurisdiction over this matter."

Parents are up in arms after the Joburg school denied sanctioning a trip to the US following the assault complaint.

The parents said they were informed of the trip by a notice on an official letterhead, and attended meetings on school premises.

The school's backtracking comes in response to allegations of assault stemming from a video which had started circulating.

The victim's mother cannot be named to protect his identity.