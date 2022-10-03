Intercape offers R550k reward for info that can lead to arrests for bus attacks

The bus company said it's been the victim of more than 130 reported incidents of violence, intimidation and extortion over the past 18 months.

CAPE TOWN - Desperate to end violent attacks on its fleet and see the perpetrators behind bars, Intercape is offering substantial rewards in exchange for information.

The attacks have resulted in serious injuries to staff and passengers and the shooting death of Intercape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana in Cape Town in April.

It's alleged they're being carried out by taxi operators and are prevalent in the Western and Eastern Cape.

Intercape is offering a reward of R550,000 in exchange for information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the ongoing attacks.

The bus company said a further reward of R300,000 was being offered for information that could lead to the successful prosecution of those responsible for organising and leading the campaign of violence against Intercape.

It's stressed all information and the sources thereof will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Intercape said among a long list of efforts to prevent its drivers from operating, perpetrators have insisted that coach companies increase their fares and demanded that they pay large sums in extortion money to operate in certain areas.

During a presentation briefing Western Cape lawmakers in August this year, Intercape showed evidence of extortion in the form of a note from a person purporting to be from a taxi association in the Eastern Cape in which there appears to be a demand for R100,000 in exchange for safety.