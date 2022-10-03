'I have given it my best shot': Ramaphosa reflects on his 'lot as president'

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his own branch general meeting at the Chiaweka branch in Chiawelo, Soweto, Cyrl Ramaphosa said he accepted that many people had views on his presidency.

SOWETO - As African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s term of office moves towards an end, he said that no other leader had been confronted with as many challenges as he has, insisting that he’d done his best in leading the organisation and the country over the past five years.

Ramaphosa received a nod from his own branch to serve a second term as party president, while it also endorsed Paul Mashatile as his deputy, Mdumseni Ntuli as secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane for the position of deputy secretary-general and Pule Mabe, the national spokesperson, was nominated for the position of treasurer-general.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said some had stated that he came into power at the wrong time.

The past five years have seen both Ramaphosa and the country limp from one crisis to the next, including COVID-19, rising unemployment and power outages as well as the state capture commission era.

He said no other leader has faced the challenges he’s had to deal with.

"As our people were dying, as unemployment was rising, the economy was going down, the unrest that had an impact on our economy," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that while many will have views on his presidency, he’s very clear on the type of leadership he sought to provide.

"That has been my lot as a president but I have given it my best shot," Ramaphosa said.

He refused to comment on his availability to continue leading the ANC, saying that he would make his views known at Nasrec when the party elects new leaders.