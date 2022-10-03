Heat wave on the cards for GP, MP, FS, says SA Weather Service

SA Weather Service said Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State were in for sweltering weather.

JOHANNESBURG - A heat wave is expected to affect various parts of South Africa.

This is according to the South African Weather Service on Monday.

"A heat wave is expected to continue in Gauteng, highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Bushveld, central and eastern North West and northern Free State until and including tomorrow (Tuesday 04 October 2022)," said the national weather service.

"Extremely hot conditions are expected over Northern KZN today [Monday]."