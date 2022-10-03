GP education dept has ace up its sleeve to deal with overcrowding in schools

The online registration process helped the department identify which areas and schools were overpopulated, leading to the planned expansion of existing schools rather than building new ones.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said there was a plan to address overcrowding at schools despite the high number of applications for next year.

Lesufi said the department was adding additional staff, appointing experienced principals and giving certain schools from R2 million to R6 million for the building of additional classrooms.

The MEC said parents should not panic if their children weren’t placed in a school as there were expansion plans.

“We don’t have to buy new land; they can expand with the permission from their municipalities instead of waiting for one contractor hired by the department until the end of December to build those schools.”