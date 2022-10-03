Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi calls for patience over grade 1 & 8 placements

The department has received over 764,000 applications for the 2023 academic year, with areas in Pretoria North, Alberton, and Joburg South accounting for most of the applicants.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged parents of grades one and eight not to be disappointed as some schools have received an overwhelming number of applications for next year.

The MEC has briefed the media at Hoërskool Menlopark in Pretoria to outline the plan for the 2023 academic year online application process.

As parents eagerly await an SMS from the Department of Education, MEC Panyaza Lesufi has encouraged parents to not panic should they not receive one.

He said they can still go to their website.

But he says they should expect an SMS anytime between Tuesday and 30 November.

Lesufi said that the department followed strict criteria to place pupils.

"The first criterion you need is what is called home address within the school feeder zone, the second one is if we have a sibling in that particular school, we will also prioritise you. The third criterion is work address - we also use what we call the 30km radius so that a child in Soweto must not be stuck with schools in Soweto. If they want to go and study in Sandton, they must be allowed to study in Sandton," Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi said that following July's technical glitches, they had upgraded the technical capacity to manage demand.