Gauteng cop facing disciplinary process for being drunk while in uniform

He reported for duty on Saturday morning, under the influence of liquor and was sent home. It was later discovered that the constable proceeded to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, and gained access to the stadium, after which he can be seen on the video clip, dancing on the soccer pitch.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer is to face departmental disciplinary process after a video went viral showing him under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that the constable was attached to the police's rapid railway unit.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "The status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must at all times be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. Therefore the management of the South African Police Service views the unbecoming behaviour of the SAPS member in a very serious light."