FS police to continue search for missing Jagersfontein residents

JAGERSFONTEIN - Free State police said that they would continue searching for more missing people after discovering another body in Jagersfontein.

K9 search and rescue unit teams discovered a body on Friday, 16 kilometres from where the mine incident occurred.

Last month, a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein, leaving one person dead and many injured.

Hundreds of families are still reeling from the tragedy after their homes were swept away by mudslides.

The police’s Peter Kareli said that it was unclear how many people were missing.

"The team continued to search the area for the reported missing victims. Members continue with the search," Kareli said.