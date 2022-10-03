EC police arrest teen boy (15) for possession of illegal firearm

A 15-year-old boy is one of three suspects set to appear in a Gqeberha Court today charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year-old boy is one of three suspects set to appear in a Gqeberha Court on Monday charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police on foot patrol questioned and searched the teenager, who was walking with a friend in the Schauderville neighbourhood during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers confiscated a revolver, one round of ammunition, a pepper spray canister and eleven packets of tik.

A 35-year-old suspect, who fled when he spotted police on Saturday, was also detained after being found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata commanded assiduous efforts of the members in making sure drugs and firearms are off the streets in the metro. He added that it is a concern that there are large amounts of illegal firearms that are circulating within our communities."

Naidu says officers have also arrested a woman caught with more than 8,400 prescription medication tablets at her home.

"The confiscation of drugs this weekend indicates that the police are resolute in clamping down and closing down on drug peddlers. These operations will continue until drug traffickers and their illegal trade crash."