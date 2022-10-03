DPE DG Tlhakudi fights for job, details reasons for suspension in court papers

Kgathatso Tlhakudi was suspended after a whistle-blower raised a concern about his conduct in the process of appointing a security manager at the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Enterprises Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi is arguing that without him the department will be rudderless.

In urgent papers filed in the Labour Court, Tlhakudi is fighting for his job.

He has accused the president, and the ministers of Justice and Public Enterprises of plotting to oust him because he disagreed with a plan to sell South African Airways (SAA).

Tlhakudi was suspended after a whistleblower raised a concern about his conduct in the process of appointing a security manager at the department.

Tlhakudi claims he was removed as the department's lead on SAA business rescue at the beginning of 2021 after he warned against business rescue.

He said his suspension had left the department on the brink of collapse and he had raised the spectre of SAA and Eskom.

Tlhakudi has asked the court for personal costs against the president and two ministers.

He has also filed a damning affidavit at the Labour Court, accusing Minister Pravin Gordhan of unlawfully removing him from his position because he was an obstacle to the programme of disposing of state assets, where only some would benefit.