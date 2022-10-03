Despite mayor's vow to improve service, Tembisa complaints yet to be addressed

The township was gripped by deadly protests about two months ago, sparked by dissatisfaction over an increase in water and electricity tariffs.

JOHANNESBURG - The residents of Tembisa on the East Rand have detailed tales of continued suffering despite promises to improve conditions in the area by the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Eyewitness News visited the area this past week.

Residents complained that they are still being charged high amounts despite Mayor Tania Campbell's promise to provide relief for indigent citizens.

Early in August this year, Tembisa drew nationwide attention after a community protest saw a municipal building torched and criminal conduct that claimed the lives of at least four people.

Ladygrace Feleza, a pensioner, believes she’s overcharged for water and electricity.

She showed Eyewitness News invoices from the Ekurhuleni municipality over the past three months.

Whereas she was billed R1,200 in August, in September her bill increased to R1,720.

"It's affecting me because now I feel I'm getting depressed because I know I have to pay so much. I don't have that money," Feleza said.

Feleza claims her family’s water and electricity use has not changed much over the past three months and they are baffled by the increasing bills.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for Finance, Fanyana Nkosi, said that the municipality was still working to address the community’s demands submitted during the August protests.

He’s called on residents to contact municipal offices for any queries related to their monthly bills.